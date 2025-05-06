MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 505,569 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,495,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the period.

BKD opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.83. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.12.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 65.92%. The business had revenue of $780.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKD shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

