MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of SSTK opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $611.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.44 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 130.69%.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

