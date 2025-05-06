MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ACM Research worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in ACM Research by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

ACM Research Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.57. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $30.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 9,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $276,022.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 755,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,897,610. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,899,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,060. This trade represents a 62.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,329 over the last 90 days. 31.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

