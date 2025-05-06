MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $489,000 Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $12,152,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in FIGS by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FIGS by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,315,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,384 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58, a PEG ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

