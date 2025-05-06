MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $760.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVXL shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

View Our Latest Report on AVXL

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.