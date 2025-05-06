MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPLFree Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Amplitude worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Amplitude by 371.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 101,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Amplitude by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 286,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,795.20. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amplitude Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.24% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

