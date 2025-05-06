MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $514,000 Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $744.34 million, a P/E ratio of 190.30 and a beta of 1.62. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37.

Insider Transactions at PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Kachig Kibarian acquired 34,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $783,316.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,162,153.60. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson bought 4,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $92,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556.44. The trade was a 21.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on PDF Solutions from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

