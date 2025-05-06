MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $519,000 Stock Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $777.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ecovyst had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECVT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

