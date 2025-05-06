MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,419 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 880,966 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,952,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,448,000 after buying an additional 397,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 933,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 375,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 48.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PL. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.30 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.98.

Planet Labs PBC Profile

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

