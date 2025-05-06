MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTLE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 103,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vital Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 497,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 52,382 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vital Energy from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,335.88. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell bought 5,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,528. The trade was a 13.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $448,742 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Vital Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $534.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

