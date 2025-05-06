MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $553,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 592.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UA opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.47. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.