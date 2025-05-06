MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $557,000 Stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Orion worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Orion in the fourth quarter valued at $12,632,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Orion by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,461,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 602,080 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,464,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Orion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,922,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 320,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion Stock Performance

OEC stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $676.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.20. Orion S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Orion Announces Dividend

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.03 million. Orion had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Orion news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,300 shares of Orion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $43,131.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 79,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,705.14. This represents a 4.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OEC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

