MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

PNTG stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $928.47 million, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

