MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $497,000 in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

NYSE QBTS opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

