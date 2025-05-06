MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,110 Shares of ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ArriVent BioPharma were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after acquiring an additional 71,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVBP. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:AVBP opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $708.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.47.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

