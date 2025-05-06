MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,277 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of HealthStream worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 17,363.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 379,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 377,134 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 3,889.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 300,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 292,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,151,000 after acquiring an additional 92,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 71,379 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $34.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.93 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

