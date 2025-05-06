MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,597 Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Diversified Energy worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after buying an additional 468,312 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,979,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Diversified Energy by 166.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 516,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 322,986 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Diversified Energy by 801.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEC opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Diversified Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Diversified Energy Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

