MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,521 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilead Sciences Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $447,610,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 300,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 212,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 178,351 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $954,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.88. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.14. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 102.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen purchased 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $201,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,554,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,001,348.80. This represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $201,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,704. This represents a 238.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.