MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 519 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Transcat were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 393.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Transcat by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Transcat Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.56 and a 12-month high of $147.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $741.37 million, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.69.
About Transcat
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
