MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Univest Financial worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UVSP. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Univest Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $886.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Univest Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 32.96%.

Insider Transactions at Univest Financial

In related news, Director Anne Vazquez bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $35,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,937.50. This trade represents a 25.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

