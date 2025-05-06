MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of American Superconductor worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,354 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,360,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $10,188,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 347,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $812.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.04 and a beta of 2.81. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Stories

