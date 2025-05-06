MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadre were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Cadre by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cadre by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadre by 1,451.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CDRE opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.95 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $1,594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,866,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,414,200.96. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

