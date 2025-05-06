MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in NextDecade by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextDecade by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NextDecade by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Stock Down 3.3 %

NEXT stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextDecade Co. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $9.71.

About NextDecade

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). As a group, analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

