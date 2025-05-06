MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,737 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 68,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,309,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 30,797 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Mid Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FMBH opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $861.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.29 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

See Also

