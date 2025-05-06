MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 811.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Ingles Markets stock opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.24. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $82.01.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

