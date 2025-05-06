MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Limbach worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,700,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Limbach by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 374,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 129,869 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 62,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $13,374,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Limbach in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $103.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.06 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. Limbach’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,915,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,778. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

