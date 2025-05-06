MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 282.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.09 and a twelve month high of $131.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.84.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.