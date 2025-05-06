Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTD. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,296.13.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,090.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,229.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 367.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,919,000 after buying an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 773.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

