Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,452,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,881,000 after purchasing an additional 813,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,762,000 after acquiring an additional 141,756 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 412,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Noone acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,652. This represents a 2.48 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rory G. Ritrievi bought 3,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.56 per share, with a total value of $99,469.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,770. This represents a 45.57 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,385 shares of company stock worth $128,168. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MPB stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $561.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

