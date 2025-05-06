Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,689 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 3,248.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

MIR stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $18.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Mirion Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MIR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

