Mistras Group (MG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Mistras Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter.

Mistras Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MG opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $296.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mistras Group

In other news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 217,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,308.24. The trade was a 4.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

(Get Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.