Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,014 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Montauk Renewables worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 237.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 122,072 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 992,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 496,231 shares during the period. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNTK shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Montauk Renewables from $6.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Montauk Renewables from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTK opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $306.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.04.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $27.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.92 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 11.80%. Research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Montauk Renewables announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

