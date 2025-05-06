Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 926,907 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 27,078 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.2% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $390,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $436.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.17. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Microsoft from $502.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

