National Bank Financial Predicts Cameco FY2026 Earnings

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

CCJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Glj Research boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $46.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 165.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 1,138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 245,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

