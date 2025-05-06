National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Stake Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of National Presto Industries worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after buying an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 156,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 110,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

NYSE NPK opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $584.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.73. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The conglomerate reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $134.69 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1%. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

