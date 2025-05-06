NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 6.3% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $196,711,000 after acquiring an additional 50,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,061,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $948,229,000 after acquiring an additional 35,684 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

