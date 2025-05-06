Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,921 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,821,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,843,000 after purchasing an additional 70,496 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,813,000 after acquiring an additional 186,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $110.96 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.19 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $232,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,848. This represents a 35.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Fisch sold 6,250 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $675,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,944.72. This trade represents a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,970. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

