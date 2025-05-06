Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 249,048 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $2,894,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 167,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,573,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

Par Pacific Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of PARR stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $809.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

