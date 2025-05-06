Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Par Pacific worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 65,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

