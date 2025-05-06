Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,761,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $28,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PARR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 821.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PARR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $809.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

