PAX Financial Group LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,897 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 128,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.91. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

