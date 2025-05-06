Piper Sandler Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $175.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $134.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on MasTec from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $143.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.20 and a beta of 1.71. MasTec has a 1-year low of $89.96 and a 1-year high of $166.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 51,531 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 779,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,117,000 after purchasing an additional 91,564 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,451,000 after purchasing an additional 363,502 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 587,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,021,000 after purchasing an additional 373,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

