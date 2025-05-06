Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 41,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $697.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.00 and a beta of 1.11. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $24.71.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.69 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.