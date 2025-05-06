Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,042,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,233,000 after buying an additional 51,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in Premier Financial by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 586,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after buying an additional 439,351 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $29.64.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

