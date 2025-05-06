ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 690,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after buying an additional 331,224 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,780 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 64,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

PRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NYSE:PRA opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

