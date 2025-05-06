Q1 Earnings Forecast for Airbnb Issued By William Blair

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report issued on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

Shares of ABNB opened at $124.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $112,735.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 180,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,071,779.70. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,953,435 shares of company stock valued at $266,592,685. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

