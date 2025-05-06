Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $100.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Get Q2 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Q2

Q2 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $112.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Q2 news, CFO Jonathan Price sold 42,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $3,172,029.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,571,441.86. The trade was a 16.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 36,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $2,894,448.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,023,263.10. This trade represents a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,858 shares of company stock worth $14,853,965 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $10,397,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,301,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after buying an additional 41,412 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 56.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after buying an additional 146,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Q2 by 2,630.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.