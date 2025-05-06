Q2 (QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $186.49 million for the quarter. Q2 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. On average, analysts expect Q2 to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Q2 has a 52-week low of $55.97 and a 52-week high of $112.82.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 36,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $2,894,448.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,666 shares in the company, valued at $39,023,263.10. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,518.36. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,853,965. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Q2 from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W cut shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Q2 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

