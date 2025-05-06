Q2 (QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $186.49 million for the quarter. Q2 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. On average, analysts expect Q2 to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Q2 has a 52-week low of $55.97 and a 52-week high of $112.82.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 36,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $2,894,448.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,666 shares in the company, valued at $39,023,263.10. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,518.36. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,853,965. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Q2 from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W cut shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Q2 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

