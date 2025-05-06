Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Radius Recycling were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDUS. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Radius Recycling by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 76,702 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Radius Recycling by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 133,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 131,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

RDUS stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $829.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

Radius Recycling ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $642.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is currently -7.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radius Recycling in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

