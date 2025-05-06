Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,035 AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AADR opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.99. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $80.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.0168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.

